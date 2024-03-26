"Will inspire people create a sustainable world", says Gautam Adani at opening of Adani Green Energy gallery at UK Science Museum

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday announced its sponsorship of the UK Science Museum's 'Energy Revolution' gallery, on Tuesday, in a landmark partnership that underscores the global shift towards renewable energy. At the inauguration ceremony, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group in his address highlighted the significance of renewable energy and the imperative of sustainable development.

The ceremony, hosted at the Science Museum in London, witnessed a gathering of guests, partners, and industry leaders. Among them was Sir Ian Blatchford, Director of the Science Museum Group, who extended his gratitude to AGEL for their pivotal role in supporting the gallery.

Addressing the audience, Gautam Adani expressed his delight at the collaboration and emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing the challenges of climate change and transitioning towards cleaner energy sources. He stated, "We, at Adani Green Energy, are proud to be the title sponsor of this stunning new gallery."

Adani underscored the interconnectedness of past, present, and future generations in shaping the trajectory of environmental sustainability. Adani said, "We are the bridge connecting the past with the future - we are the bridge between generations. It is our duty to take care of our planet, not only for this generation and the next, but also for generations to come, and I am proud that Adani Green Energy is leading an energy transition that honours this commitment."

He added, "As the world's leading solar power developer and India's largest renewable energy company, we are taking very big steps." He emphasised the role of Adani Green Energy in leading the energy transition, citing ambitious projects such as the development of the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat.

With a staggering generation capacity of 30 GW of energy spread across an area exceeding 538 square kilometres, this initiative exemplifies AGEL's commitment to scale renewable energy infrastructure on a monumental scale. "In Khavda, which is in the state of Gujarat, we are building the world's largest renewable energy park. It will have a generation capacity of 30 GW of energy - and it is incredibly big. Its area of 538 square kilometers is more than five times bigger than Paris," said Adani.

Furthermore, Adani outlined the company's ambitious goal of reaching 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, a target that aligns with global efforts to accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies. Adani stated, "We are also aiming to reach 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030. This will be like providing clean energy to almost every house in England."

The Energy Revolution gallery, situated within the Science Museum, serves as a beacon of education and inspiration, fostering dialogue around the imperative of transitioning towards sustainable energy practices. Adani commended the gallery for its role in stimulating critical thinking and envisioning a future powered by renewable sources.

Adani said, "This new gallery is about more than just clean air - or about moving away from oil and gas. It is about the energy transition we need - this world needs - and it is about the revolution that is taking place in the world of energy." In his closing remarks, Adani reiterated the importance of museums as educational platforms, emphasizing their capacity to inspire change and foster innovation.

He expressed hope that the Energy Revolution gallery would serve as a catalyst for collective action towards a more sustainable world. "This gallery is special because it makes us think, dream and wish for change. It shows us how our world, our economy and our own lives can change for the better," said Adani.

The inauguration ceremony marked a significant milestone in the ongoing global transition towards renewable energy, with Adani Green Energy Ltd emerging as a pioneering force in driving this transformative agenda. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, partnerships such as the one between AGEL and the London Science Museum underscore the urgent need for collaborative action to safeguard the planet for future generations.

Adani emphasised, "And, as elegantly outlined by Sir Blatchford, we hope this gallery will teach and inspire people - both now and in the future - to help create a sustainable world." (ANI)

