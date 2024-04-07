Left Menu

Pakistan set to repay USD 1 billion against Eurobond

The move will reduce the stock of the debt acquired through selling Eurobonds and Sukuks bond-like instruments used in Islamic finance in international markets to below USD 7 billion.This has enhanced the countrys capacity to repay all the upcoming maturing foreign debt on time.Following the repayment of USD 1 billion in April, Pakistans foreign exchange reserves will experience a decline.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 12:21 IST
Pakistan set to repay USD 1 billion against Eurobond
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is set to repay a foreign debt worth USD 1 billion against a 10-year Eurobond maturing in the middle of this month which will reduce the stock of the debt acquired through the selling of bonds in international markets to below USD 7 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) told The Express Tribune that it was ready to repay the bond anytime and was waiting to receive instructions to do so from the finance ministry. The move will reduce the stock of the debt acquired through selling Eurobonds and Sukuks (bond-like instruments used in Islamic finance) in international markets to below USD 7 billion.

This has enhanced the country's capacity to repay all the upcoming maturing foreign debt on time.

Following the repayment of USD 1 billion in April, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves will experience a decline. However, the anticipated International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche of USD 1.1 billion, likely to be received by the end of April, is expected to restore the reserves back to over the USD 8 billion mark.

Topline Securities CEO Muhammad Sohail said the recent increases in inflows from foreign portfolio investors purchasing shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and treasury bills, coupled with the SBP's gradual acquisition of US dollars from the market, were contributing to the management of regular debt repayments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024