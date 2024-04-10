Left Menu

Fitch downgrades outlook on China to negative

Ratings agency Fitch revised its outlook on China's sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, citing risks to the country's public finance outlook and amid a transition away from real estate sector-led growth.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 10:34 IST
Fitch downgrades outlook on China to negative
Fitch Ratings (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rating agency Fitch revised its outlook on China's sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, citing risks to the country's public finance outlook and amid a transition away from real estate sector-led growth. According to the rating agency, the outlook revision reflected increasing risks to China's public finance outlook as the country contends with more uncertain economic prospects amid a transition away from "property-reliant" growth to what the Chinese government views as a more sustainable growth model.

Wide fiscal deficits and rising government debt in recent years have eroded fiscal buffers, Fitch argued. Fitch believes that fiscal policy is increasingly likely to play an important role in supporting growth in the coming years which could keep debt on a steady upward trend.

Further, while it lowered its outlook, which indicated a downgrade is possible over the medium term, the rating agency affirmed China's IDR rating at 'A+'. "China's 'A+' rating is supported by its large and diversified economy, still solid GDP growth prospects relative to peers, integral role in global goods trade, robust external finances, and reserve currency status of the yuan," Fitch noted.

Fiscal stimulus is being stepped up in China, as the government seeks to offset economic headwinds. Fitch forecast the general government deficit to rise to 7.1 per cent of GDP in 2024 from 5.8 per cent in 2023.

"Deficits have been high since 2020, running roughly twice the 3.1 per cent of GDP 2015-2019 average," Fitch said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024