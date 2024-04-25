Left Menu

India's Services Exports Surge 11.4% in 2023: UNCTAD Report

Despite global uncertainties, India's services exports soared by 11.4% to $345 billion in 2023, while China's declined by 10.1%. Key contributors to India's growth include travel, transport, and medical sectors. Global services exports reached $7.9 trillion in 2023. India's service imports saw a slight 0.4% dip to $248 billion. Travel receipts drove the export growth, with a 70% post-COVID-19 recovery. India's service exports excel in IT, travel, and business services. Diversifying export destinations can further boost the sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:06 IST
India's Services Exports Surge 11.4% in 2023: UNCTAD Report
  • Country:
  • India

India's services exports jumped 11.4 per cent to USD 345 billion in 2023 despite global economic uncertainties, while China's shipments from the sector contracted by 10.1 per cent to USD 381 billion, according to a UNCTAD report.

Sectors that contribute to India's services export growth include travel, transport, medical and hospitality.

With an 8.9 per cent annual rise in current dollar value terms, the world services exports surpassed USD 7.9 trillion in 2023, a quarterly bulletin of UNCTAD said.

The leading exporters among developing economies include India, China, Singapore, Turkiye, Thailand, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia, it added.

India's services imports, however, dipped marginally by 0.4 per cent to USD 248 billion last year.

''The main driver of the YoY (year-on-year) rise of services exports in Q4 2023 was the ample growth of international travel receipts. In the post-COVID-19 recovery, travel receipts increased by 70 per cent in Asia (YoY),'' the report said.

Commenting on India's services exports, an industry expert said that the export of IT and IT-enabled services and travel is going strong.

Business services like engineering, architecture, legal and accounting services and research and management consulting services stand to benefit from leveraging the opportunities presented by the government initiatives.

India's service exports have historically been concentrated in North America and Europe, but there is also significant potential for growth in emerging markets, such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

''Diversification of export destinations by Indian exporters can help cut dependence on traditional markets and open up new opportunities for the sector,'' the expert said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024