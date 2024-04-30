Brand campaign for Campa Cola: Celebrating spirit of resilience in new India
Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has launched the latest brand campaign for its iconic beverage brand Campa Cola.
Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has launched the latest brand campaign for its iconic beverage brand Campa Cola. The campaign promises a differentiated approach of depicting real Indians and celebrates their spirit of resilience and determination, paying tribute to the audacious spirit of young India, which believes in continuously chasing new horizons.
"This is the start of a journey for us to provide global quality products at affordable prices to hard-working Indians, while celebrating their high aspirations in our communications," said Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited. As RCPL strengthens its supply chain and scales up its operations by expanding distribution in several parts of the country, the brand film conceptualised by ad guru, Prasoon Joshi, will be launched with media amplification planned across TV, digital, outdoor and print.
"With this new creative, the brand Campa looks to strike a chord with a new emerging India, which has self-belief and is restless to explore new horizons. It's about pride in the indigenous and talent and determination to soar high. This new India has a thirst which needs something special to quench it," said Prasoon Joshi, writer and chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup. The film, executed in collaboration with filmmaker, Arun Gopalan and singer-composer, Shankar Mahadevan, has been penned by Joshi.
Credits: Agency: McCann Worldgroup
Writer and Creative Director: Prasoon Joshi. Creative team: Ashish Chakravarty (Head of Creative)
Sambit Mohanty (Creative Head, North and South), Varun Popli (Sr Creative Director)
Strategic planning &management: Jitendra Dabas (Chief strategy officer)
Vishal Ahluwalia (Head of south operations) Varghese John
Neha Saravanakumar Chenna Sai Chandan Raj
Films: Jeet Kalra(head of films), Arshneet Bhumra (ANI)
