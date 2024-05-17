"Shocking Crime in Palamu: Four Arrested for Assaulting Minor"

Four persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Ramgarh area of Palamu district, a police officer said.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday morning when the 16-year-old girl went to answer nature's call, he said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Medininagar) Manibhusan Prasad said the four accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Search is underway to nab two other accused, who are absconding, he added.

