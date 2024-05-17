"Shocking Crime in Palamu: Four Arrested for Assaulting Minor"
Four persons were arrested in Medininagar, Jharkhand, on Friday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Ramgarh, Palamu district, according to police. The incident occurred Thursday morning when the girl was out for nature's call. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manibhusan Prasad confirmed the accused were sent to judicial custody, and a search for two absconding suspects is ongoing.
PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Four persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Ramgarh area of Palamu district, a police officer said.
The alleged incident took place on Thursday morning when the 16-year-old girl went to answer nature's call, he said.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Medininagar) Manibhusan Prasad said the four accused have been sent to judicial custody.
Search is underway to nab two other accused, who are absconding, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police Officer Tragically Loses Life While Attempting to Recover Stolen Phone
Surge of Militant Attacks in Pakistan: 77 Incidents Recorded in April
Mayor-driver incident: Congress alleges political conspiracy in disappearance of CCTV memory card
Karnataka High Court rejects bail plea of police officers in Bitcoin scam
Chicago police officer fatally shot, suspect arrested