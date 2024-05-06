Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives and Injures Over 20

In separate accidents in Rajasthan, ten people were killed and over 25 injured. In Jhunjhunu, five died in a collision between a mini-bus and car, while in Tonk, two died when their car hit a truck. Over 20 were injured in the Jhunjhunu accident, while three were critically injured in Tonk.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 19:36 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives and Injures Over 20
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and over 20 injured in a collision between a mini bus and a car in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Thali village when an uncontrolled car, after hitting a motorcycle, rammed into a minibus, Singhana SHO Kailash Chand Yadav said.

Car passengers -- Karanveer (27), Rinku (25) and Rahul (19) -- a motorcyclist, Suresh (40), and minibus driver Hanuman (45) died on the spot, he said.

The car was on its way to Singhana in Jhunjhunu, the SHO said, adding that over 20 people got injured in the accident.

Some are being treated at a hospital in Singhana while some have been referred to Jhunjhunu, he said.

In another accident in Tonk district, an uncontrolled car collided with a truck after hitting the divider late Sunday evening, police said.

Both vehicles overturned on the roadside due the impact of the accident, they said.

Two friends -- Pradhuman (20) and Ayush (20) -- travelling in the car died on the spot and three others got injured. The injured, Rajukumar (20), Rudresh (22) and Surrender (25), were referred to a hospital in Kota late at night in critical condition, police said. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024