Mumbai Airport Flight Operations Halted for Hour Amid Dust Storm, Inclement Weather

Mumbai airport suspended flight operations due to severe weather and dust storms, resulting in 15 flight diversions. Operations resumed after an hour of suspension, with visibility and wind conditions improving. The airport had recently completed its pre-monsoon runway maintenance for seamless aircraft operations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 19:03 IST
Mumbai Airport Flight Operations Halted for Hour Amid Dust Storm, Inclement Weather
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at Mumbai airport remained suspended for more than one hour on Monday due to inclement weather and dust storms, the private airport operator said.

This resulted in as many as 15 flights getting diverted to different airports, it added.

Operations later resumed at 5.03 pm, the airport operator said in the statement.

''Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds,'' the airport operator said in a statement.

Stating that the operations resumed at 17:03 hours, the statement added, ''during this period, the airport witnessed 15 diversions''.

CSMIA had only last week completed its pre-monsoon runway maintenance successfully to ensure safe and smooth aircraft operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

