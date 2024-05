US airlines forecast record 2024 summer travel, up 6.3% over 2023

A group representing major U.S. airlines forecast record summer travel with carriers expected to transport 271 million passengers, up 6.3%.

Airlines for America said Tuesday that U.S. carriers plan to fly more than 26,000 daily flights this summer, up nearly 1,400 over 2023, or 5.6%, when they carried 255 million passengers. The summer travel season forecast is for June 1 to Aug. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)