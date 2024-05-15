Thunderstorm Titans Crowned the First Cue Sports Premier League Champion

Left Menu

Thunderstorm Titans won the first edition of the Cue Sports Premier League 2024 organized by Bowring Institute, Bengaluru. Thunderstorm Titans led by R Santosh won 4-1 out of 7 games against Summer Tuskers led by Sourav Kothari. Rajesh Bajaj, Director of Embassy Group and Raghavendra Y R, Chairman of Billiards - Bowring Institute handed over the trophy to the winners in the presence of Top Actress Ragini Dwivedi, and H S Srikanth, Secretary of Bowring amongst other dignitaries.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:01 IST
Manan Chandra stars in Thunderstorm Titans' victory. Image Credit: ANI
In the first match of the final, Snooker Singles, Manan Chandra of Thunderstorm Titans defeated Sourav Kothari from Summer Tuskers to take an early lead in the final. The second, third and fourth matches of the finals were snooker doubles that saw Titans Beating Tuskers in the first and second doubles, while Tuskers won the third doubles. In the 5th Frame R Santosh, the Captain of the Titans defeated D Rajkumar on the black ball to take the championship,

13-time national champion, Manan Chandra grabbed all the attention in the finals as he showed tremendous concentration and perseverance to grind out a closely contested long-drawn match that ultimately sealed the win for the Titans. Manan Chandra was chosen as the best player of the tournament. Emerging Player of the league was Daivik Bansi, Highest break of the league was by Brijesh Damani, Best pair of the league was Sri Hari and Kushal. Results: Frame Score: Thunderstorm Titans 4-1 Summer Tuskers

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

