Left Menu

FICCI-IESA sign MoU to boost India's semiconductor and electronics industry

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Tuesday to promote innovation, support the semiconductor and electronics industry, strengthen supply chains, and foster development of the ecosystem in India with global impact.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:56 IST
FICCI-IESA sign MoU to boost India's semiconductor and electronics industry
MoU between FICCI and IESA to boost India's Semiconductor and Electronic industry (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Tuesday to promote innovation, support the semiconductor and electronics industry, strengthen supply chains, and foster development of the ecosystem in India with global impact. Both organisations signed the MoU as an initiative to work on and improve critical and emerging technologies in India.

"This collaboration will work on setting up joint task force on semiconductor and critical technologies of the future. Conducting technology consultative roundtables, fostering business partnerships would be the core objective of this MoU" said SK Pathak, Secretary General, FICCI. Emphasising the significance of the partnership with FICCI in advancing India's status as a global center for electronics design and manufacturing, the President of IESA, Ashok Chandak, said, "This strategic partnership with FICCI is a momentous step in our journey in transforming India into a global hub for electronics design and manufacturing."

He also highlighted the collaborative potential between IESA's expertise and FICCI's extensive member network, noting that this synergy could substantially enhance investment opportunities for Indian conglomerates in the semiconductor and electronics sectors. "Together, we will unlock new frontiers of growth and propel the nation's semiconductor and electronics industries to unprecedented heights with increased local value addition and India's self-reliance," said Dr Veerappan, Chairperson, IESA.

He also highlighted the importance of increasing local value addition and fostering India's self-reliance in these critical sectors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024