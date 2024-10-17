Left Menu

Trudeau Addresses Concerns Over Alleged Indian Interference in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses alleged interference by the Indian government in Canada's sovereignty. While seeking India's cooperation, Trudeau asserts Canada's commitment to safety and free expression. He emphasizes the importance of respecting Canadian sovereignty amid claims of interference for political purposes.

Updated: 17-10-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 07:38 IST
Trudeau Addresses Concerns Over Alleged Indian Interference in Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised concerns about potential interference by the Indian government in Canadian affairs, specifically related to violence and terrorism. Addressing a public inquiry, Trudeau stated that Canada seeks India's assistance in determining whether the acts were led by rogue elements or authorized by governmental higher-ups.

Trudeau emphasized Canada's resolve to maintain safety and freedom of expression, reassuring that the nation respects India's territorial integrity. He pointed out the false narrative that Canada is lenient towards violence and incitement, suggesting that some elements might be creating unrest to substantiate this claim.

The Canadian government is examining intelligence relating to foreign interventions and adapting strategies to protect democracy. Trudeau's comments underline the ongoing diplomatic tensions while reaffirming Canada's dedication to safeguarding its citizens and democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

