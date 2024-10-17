Storm in the Bay: Depression Weakens Over Indian Coasts

A meteorological depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal made landfall between Puducherry and Nellore on Thursday morning, impacting the northern coast of Tamil Nadu and the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh close to Chennai, according to the Meteorological Department.

The depression crossed the coast at approximately 4:30 am, before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of adjacent north coastal Tamil Nadu by 5:30 am, as detailed in an official Met Department press release.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has advised caution as heavy rainfall is expected in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, while the weather system is predicted to move west-northwest and further weaken within the next 12 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)