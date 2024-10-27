Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Odisha's Disaster Response Saves 24 Lives

Rescue teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force saved 24 individuals, including children, women, and seniors, from a flooded village in Bhadrak district, Odisha. The rescue took place after Cyclone Dana's heavy rains caused severe flooding, particularly from the swollen Salandi river.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable display of efficiency, a team from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) rescued 24 people stranded in Tala Gopabindha village, Bhadrak district, following the onslaught of Cyclone Dana.

The cyclone, which struck early Friday, brought with it torrential rain, swelling rivers and inundating villages. Those rescued included children, women, and the elderly, who had been trapped by rising waters from the swollen Salandi river.

Utilizing motor boats, rescuers transported the stranded residents to a safe cyclone shelter. The operation was closely supervised by DIG Satyajit Naik, with state officials lauding the disaster response setup for its life-saving efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

