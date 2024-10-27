Swift Rescue: Odisha's Disaster Response Saves 24 Lives

In a commendable display of efficiency, a team from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) rescued 24 people stranded in Tala Gopabindha village, Bhadrak district, following the onslaught of Cyclone Dana.

The cyclone, which struck early Friday, brought with it torrential rain, swelling rivers and inundating villages. Those rescued included children, women, and the elderly, who had been trapped by rising waters from the swollen Salandi river.

Utilizing motor boats, rescuers transported the stranded residents to a safe cyclone shelter. The operation was closely supervised by DIG Satyajit Naik, with state officials lauding the disaster response setup for its life-saving efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)