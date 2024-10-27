Left Menu

Odisha's Remarkable Recovery: Cyclone Dana Aftermath and Resilience

In the wake of Cyclone Dana, Odisha initiated swift recovery efforts, restoring connectivity to 92% of the state. The Chief Secretary praised the teamwork and resilience displayed, with 22 lakh electricity consumers affected and extensive aid deployed. The state remarkably avoided casualties, thanks to coordinated efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:49 IST
Odisha's Remarkable Recovery: Cyclone Dana Aftermath and Resilience
Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Cyclone Dana lashed the Odisha coast, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja assessed the damage and ongoing relief initiatives. Connectivity restoration reached 92%, except in Bhadrak district, demonstrating efficient resource deployment. Nearly 22 lakh electricity consumers were impacted, though progress continues for full recovery.

The Chief Secretary highlighted late-night rescue operations executed in Bhadrak's Tala Gopabindha village. Speaking with ANI, he reported some residents suffered snake bites but received prompt medical attention. Anticipating normalization by Sunday, efforts against waterlogging persist amid ongoing cleanup operations.

No casualties were reported, attributed to effective teamwork from ministers, government officials, and coordination with the Indian Navy, Air Force, and National Disaster Response Force. The state weathered the cyclone, which hit with wind speeds of up to 110 km/h, uprooting trees and disrupting power lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024