Odisha's Remarkable Recovery: Cyclone Dana Aftermath and Resilience

After Cyclone Dana lashed the Odisha coast, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja assessed the damage and ongoing relief initiatives. Connectivity restoration reached 92%, except in Bhadrak district, demonstrating efficient resource deployment. Nearly 22 lakh electricity consumers were impacted, though progress continues for full recovery.

The Chief Secretary highlighted late-night rescue operations executed in Bhadrak's Tala Gopabindha village. Speaking with ANI, he reported some residents suffered snake bites but received prompt medical attention. Anticipating normalization by Sunday, efforts against waterlogging persist amid ongoing cleanup operations.

No casualties were reported, attributed to effective teamwork from ministers, government officials, and coordination with the Indian Navy, Air Force, and National Disaster Response Force. The state weathered the cyclone, which hit with wind speeds of up to 110 km/h, uprooting trees and disrupting power lines.

