Cyclone Dana Batters Odisha: A Glimpse from Above

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted an aerial survey of areas devastated by Cyclone Dana. Accompanied by key officials, he examined regions across several districts. The cyclone and resulting floods have impacted nearly 36 lakh residents, with approximately 5,840 homes damaged, though no casualties have been reported.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:56 IST
In response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Dana, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on an aerial survey to assess the impacted regions. Majhi, alongside Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, focused on the coastal areas of Paradip and surrounding districts.

During the survey, which took place on Sunday, the Chief Minister's Office released a statement urging quick damage assessment. This comes as relief efforts aim to reach the approximately 35.95 lakh people affected across 14 districts. Worst-hit areas include Kendrapara, Balasore, and Bhadrak.

The cyclone, which hit the coast last Friday, has reportedly damaged around 5,840 homes. While human casualties remain at zero, state officials have been tasked with preparing reports for potential federal assistance.

