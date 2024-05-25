TSA Screens Record 2.95 Million Passengers on Memorial Day Weekend
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.95 million airline passengers on Friday, marking the highest number ever recorded in a single day. This surge coincides with the Memorial Day weekend, signaling the start of a busy summer travel season. Major airlines project record travel of 271 million passengers this summer, a 6.3% increase from last year.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 2.95 million airline passengers on Friday, the highest number ever on a single day.
The record travel comes with the Memorial Day weekend that marks the beginning of the busy U.S. summer travel season. Last week, a group representing major U.S. airlines forecast record summer travel with carriers expected to transport 271 million passengers, up 6.3% from last year.
