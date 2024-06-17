Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Heartbreaking Near-Miss at U.S. Open: A Decade of Disappointment Continues

Rory McIlroy came agonizingly close to ending his decade-long drought in major championships at the U.S. Open. Despite a strong performance, he missed crucial short putts on the final holes, allowing Bryson DeChambeau to secure a one-shot victory. This loss adds to McIlroy's growing pressure to clinch another major title.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy inched close to ending his decade-long quest for another major title at the U.S. Open, only to fall short due to missed short putts in the final moments.

The Northern Irishman signed off with a 69, finishing 5 under for the championship. He watched in despair as Bryson DeChambeau clinched the title with a deft up-and-down from a bunker, narrowly securing a one-shot victory.

Post-match, McIlroy departed swiftly, bypassing the media, his silence reflective of the emotional weight of yet another missed opportunity. DeChambeau lauded McIlroy's tenacity but acknowledged the bitter twist of fate that handed him the win.

