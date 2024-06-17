Left Menu

Matthieu Pavon's Stellar Rise Amid U.S. Open Drama

Matthieu Pavon tied for fifth in his first major title chase at the U.S. Open, where Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy fought for victory. Despite earlier struggles, Pavon's resilient performance showcased his improvement. He claimed his best finish in a major, gaining newfound confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics.

PTI | Pinehurst | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:39 IST
In a surprising turn of events at the U.S. Open, Matthieu Pavon, three shots off the lead, found himself in a unique position on the final day. Despite stiff competition from Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, Pavon managed to shoot a 1-over 71 on Sunday, tying for fifth place, his best finish in a major.

The Frenchman, set to play in the Paris Olympics next month, showcased his resilience on Pinehurst No. 2, finishing at 3 under. His performance was a testament to his months of hard work, confidence building, and a revamped approach to the game.

"I enjoyed every moment on the golf course,'' Pavon said. The nail-biting finale saw DeChambeau win his second U.S. Open title, edging out McIlroy. For Pavon, it was a welcome trajectory shift after claiming his first European tour victory and overcoming recent setbacks. His journey underscores the volatility and rewards of persistence in golf.

