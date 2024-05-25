Russian strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills at least one, says governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-05-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 19:04 IST
A Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed at least one person and injured four others on Saturday, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that a hypermarket in a residential area of the city had been hit and emergency services were working at the scene.
