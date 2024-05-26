Left Menu

PM chairs meeting to review preparedness for cyclone Remal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 19:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review response and preparedness for cyclonic storm Remal which is likely to make landfall between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around midnight.

The severe cyclone has led to heavy rains in the coastal districts of West Bengal and in Kolkata.

Sources said Prime Minister Modi chaired the meeting to review the response and preparedness for cyclone Remal.

Remal is very likely to move nearly northwards, intensify further and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph, the weather office said.

Kolkata airport authorities have suspended flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon. Additionally, the Eastern and South Eastern railways cancelled several trains.

State authorities have evacuated approximately 1.10 lakh people from coastal regions, including the Sundarbans and Sagar Island, to secure shelters, a senior official said in Kolkata.

To bolster rescue and relief efforts, 16 battalions each from the state disaster management and NDRF have been deployed in the coastal areas, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

