Russia Invites Taliban to Economic Forum
Russia has extended an invitation to the Taliban to participate in the St Petersburg Economic Forum scheduled for June, according to the TASS state news agency. Additionally, Russian ministries have advised President Vladimir Putin that Moscow might consider removing the Taliban from its list of banned organizations.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:32 IST
TASS reported on Monday that Russian ministries advised Putin that Moscow could remove the Taliban from its listed of banned organisations.
