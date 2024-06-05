Russia's Putin held phone call with India's Modi, TASS reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call on Wednesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TASS state news agency reported.
Modi's party lost its majority in parliament in a humbling election result on Tuesday, forcing him to rely on the support of regional allies in order to govern for a third term, for which he is due to be sworn in on Saturday
