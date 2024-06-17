Left Menu

Messi and Argentina Aim to Make History at Copa America

Lionel Messi and Argentina aim to match Spain's record of three consecutive major titles as the Copa America kicks off. Fresh from winning the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup, Argentina will take on Canada, with Messi just days away from his 37th birthday.

Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team are gearing up to achieve a historic milestone at the Copa America, aiming to equal Spain's record of three consecutive major titles. The tournament commences Thursday night, with Argentina fresh off back-to-back wins in the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup.

On the verge of his 37th birthday, Messi is set to lead the Albiceleste against Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. "I want to enjoy a couple of more matches being a world champion," said Messi, reflecting on their recent World Cup triumph.

With Messi on a scoring spree of 10 goals in 10 international matches, his overall tally now stands at 108 in 182 games, chasing down Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 128 international goals.

