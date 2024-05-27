Mare Maritime's Bold Expansion: New HQ in Mumbai and $506M Investment

India. The new headquarters in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex underscores the company's strategic intent to capitalize on India's growing market. Founded by Captain Rohit Kapur, Mare Maritime has built a strong presence in Singapore, Vietnam, and Kenya, meeting the needs of various industries.

The Indian expansion involves a significant investment in 22 MR Tankers, valued at approximately USD 506 million, to boost operational capacity. This venture is supported by USD 222 million in equity, with additional debt financing through a partnership with a prominent private equity firm.

Managing Director Avinaash V. Rai is tasked with driving the company's growth and managing the technical aspects of shipping operations from Mumbai. Captain Kapur's maritime and financial expertise have been instrumental in Mare Maritime's success. His journey from Bhagalpur to Singapore, driven by a passion for shipping and logistics, has shaped his leadership style and positioned him as an industry leader.

The commercial management of the vessels will be conducted in collaboration with a top chartering firm based in Copenhagen, ensuring a smooth integration of Mare Maritime's global operations with its Indian base. Through its Indian expansion, Mare Maritime aims to play a crucial role in transporting clean petroleum products and edible oils, aligning with India's economic growth and leveraging its potential as one of the fastest-growing economies globally.

