Left Menu

EU Leaders Aim for Quick Decision on New Bloc Executive amid Challenging Times

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence that the European Union would swiftly agree on the next head of the bloc executive. Scholz emphasized the urgency of the decision, considering the continent's challenging times, during a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:44 IST
EU Leaders Aim for Quick Decision on New Bloc Executive amid Challenging Times
Olaf Scholz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was certain the European Union would be able to agree quickly on the next head of the bloc executive, and that this was necessary as the continent was going through difficult times.

"Given that the political platform that has so far supported President (von der Leyen) in parliament once again has a majority, I believe it will be possible to find a sensible solution quickly," Scholz told reporters upon arriving at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

"It is important for a decision to be made quickly, because we are living in difficult times and it is important to know what the future holds for Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024