BJP Strategizes for Upcoming Assembly Elections

Senior BJP leaders convened on Monday to devise the party's strategy for the Haryana assembly elections, scheduled for later this year.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior Union ministers such as Dharmendra Pradhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Krishna Pal Gurjar, and was led by BJP chief JP Nadda at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

The session took place shortly after Nadda named Pradhan as the party's election in-charge for Haryana, initiating preparations for the assembly polls. Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was assigned as co-election in-charge. The meeting also saw Nadda appointing election in-charges and co-incharges for Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav was appointed as the election in-charge for Maharashtra with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was named the election in-charge for Jharkhand while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will serve as co-incharge. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was designated as election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, where the Supreme Court has mandated elections to be held by September.

