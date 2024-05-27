Need for Improved Access to Services and Rights for Indigenous Peoples in Philippines

Increasing Indigenous Peoples' access to essential services such as water and sanitation, education, health, and economic opportunities, while preserving their cultural identities, could significantly improve their living standards, according to a World Bank report released today.

Titled "No Story, No Data: Indigenous Peoples in the Philippines," the report emphasizes the need for better data collection and faster processing of legal land titles to benefit the approximately 9.4 million Indigenous Peoples in the country.

Key Findings and Recommendations

The report notes that Indigenous Peoples, who represent about 8.7% of the Philippines' population, often live in geographically disadvantaged areas. Enhancing connectivity and other interventions in these regions can accelerate poverty reduction. The report also calls for more ethnicity-disaggregated data to improve poverty reduction strategies and the targeting of social programs.

"Understanding the interplay of ethnicity, gender, and geography is crucial to comprehending the challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples," said Ndiamé Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. He emphasized that Indigenous Peoples are at a disadvantage in education, labor, productive opportunities, and gender equality compared to non-Indigenous Peoples.

Survey Insights

According to the Indigenous Peoples Survey conducted in 2023:

Approximately 59% of Indigenous Peoples perceive themselves as “poor,” compared to 52% of non-Indigenous individuals.About 51% of Indigenous Peoples consider themselves "food poor," higher than the 45% of non-Indigenous Peoples.Instances of hunger were reported by 37% of Indigenous Peoples and 36% of non-Indigenous Peoples in the past three months.Educational attainment among Indigenous Peoples is lower, with fewer advancing beyond primary school and completing high school or post-secondary education.Despite these challenges, almost 90% of Indigenous Peoples expressed pride in their identity, and over 70% felt a strong sense of belonging to the country.

Importance of Land Rights

The report highlights that protecting the legal recognition of Indigenous Peoples' rights to their ancestral domains is crucial for their welfare. "For Indigenous Peoples, land is a fundamental aspect of their identity, culture, and subsistence," said Carlos Perez-Brito, World Bank Senior Social Development Specialist. He pointed out that while Certificates of Ancestral Domain Titles cover approximately 20.5% of the country's total land area, the processing has been slow due to overlapping land management mandates and scarce resources.

Data Collection and Policy Recommendations

To better understand and address the needs of Indigenous Peoples, the report recommends:

Establishing standardized guidelines for data collection on Indigenous Peoples.Incorporating Indigenous Peoples indicators in national surveys.Including ethnicity variables in government statistics.Conclusion

The World Bank report underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to improve the living standards of Indigenous Peoples in the Philippines. By enhancing access to essential services, ensuring legal land rights, and improving data collection, the government can make significant strides in addressing the long-standing issues faced by these communities.