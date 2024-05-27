Left Menu

EIB signs CZK 1.3bn loan to upgrade Wastewater Treatment in Brno, Czechia

The project aims to modernize BVK's sewage sludge treatment facility at the Modřice wastewater plant, enabling the production of dried sludge for easier transport and disposal or repurposing.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris highlighted the importance of supporting water sector investments for efficient resource use, public health protection, and carbon footprint reduction. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has partnered with Brněnské vodárny a kanalizace (BVK), the municipal water and wastewater company in Brno, Czechia, to enhance environmental protection and public services through a CZK 1.3 billion loan agreement.

The project, serving over 415,000 people, will bring economic and social benefits by reducing electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, improving environmental balance, and ensuring compliance with EU wastewater laws. Additionally, it supports economically weaker regions in Czechia, aligning with EU cohesion policy objectives.

The project received technical advisory support from EIB to ensure its alignment with environmental goals and efficient implementation.

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

