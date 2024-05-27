EIB signs CZK 1.3bn loan to upgrade Wastewater Treatment in Brno, Czechia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has partnered with Brněnské vodárny a kanalizace (BVK), the municipal water and wastewater company in Brno, Czechia, to enhance environmental protection and public services through a CZK 1.3 billion loan agreement.

The project aims to modernize BVK's sewage sludge treatment facility at the Modřice wastewater plant, enabling the production of dried sludge for easier transport and disposal or repurposing. This upgrade will also enhance energy efficiency, reduce treated sludge volume, and improve treated wastewater quality.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris highlighted the importance of supporting water sector investments for efficient resource use, public health protection, and carbon footprint reduction. BVK Board Chair Daniel Struž emphasized the project's significance in BVK's long-term strategy and expressed gratitude for EIB's trust and co-financing.

The project, serving over 415,000 people, will bring economic and social benefits by reducing electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, improving environmental balance, and ensuring compliance with EU wastewater laws. Additionally, it supports economically weaker regions in Czechia, aligning with EU cohesion policy objectives.

The project received technical advisory support from EIB to ensure its alignment with environmental goals and efficient implementation.