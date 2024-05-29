Sweden Pledges Record $1.3 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine
Sweden has announced its largest military aid package to date, worth 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion), to support Ukraine. The financial commitment underscores Sweden's ongoing support for Ukraine amid its current challenges.
29-05-2024
Sweden will send military aid worth 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) to Ukraine, its biggest package so far, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.
($1 = 10.5752 Swedish crowns)
