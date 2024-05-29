Left Menu

Myntra Set to Welcome 20 Million Shoppers During Mega EORS Event

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra expects 20 million users to visit during its upcoming End of Reason Sale starting May 31. The sale is expected to bring 1.35 million new customers and provide additional income sources for kirana partners via increased delivery scale. Enhanced Forward Distribution Centres will ensure smooth delivery.

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Wednesday said it anticipates 20 million users to visit the platform during its sale which starts on May 31.

Head of Growth and Revenue Neha Wali said the platform expects 1.35 million new customers to shop during the 20th edition of EORS (End of Reason Sale).

Through enabling kiranas and last mile delivery ecosystem, Myntra said kirana partners get an additional source of income, owing to the increased scale of orders during EORS.

''Myntra will also efficiently utilize all its Forward Distribution Centres (FDCs) for a smoother, hassle-free delivery process during and after EORS,'' it said in a statement.

