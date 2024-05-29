Moglykids foundation curates 'Swavalamban' art show backed by SIDBI

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) backed 'Swavalamban', a visual art exhibition curated by Moglykids Foundation, to give equal opportunity and platform to all, irrespective of caste, creed, socioeconomic background and age. The exhibition, inaugurated at the India International Centre on Monday, will be on till May 31.

Swavalamban is a visual treat with diversity of art, photography and sculpture by artists from varied backgrounds like NGOs, differently abled centres, old-age homes and prominent art houses. The vision behind this exhibition by Moglykids Foundation is 'Inclusion' - to give equal opportunity and platform to all irrespective of caste, creed, socio economic background and age. Children from various NGOs have been visiting the exhibition and making art live.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the educationist Dr Shama Chona and Sidbi General Manager - Ram Meena and Deputy General Manager, Naresh Kumar Solanki. SIDBI takes the initiative to support and promote MSMEs in order to help them overcome a variety of non-financial obstacles.

Mission Swavalamban is designed for prospective small, micro, and livelihood businesses. Under the program, the bank promotes entrepreneurs, transform young people from job seekers into job creators.

Major aim of the program is to stop rural-to-urban migration, and advance sustainable livelihood opportunities by focusing on the bottom of the pyramid, underserved and unserved pockets and segments of society, as well as MSEs as a whole, through a variety of creative initiatives. This mission serves as a comprehensive programme for the advancement and development of entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Works under the Ministry of finance, SIDBI is the apex regulatory body for overall licensing and regulation of micro, small and medium enterprise finance companies in India. Purpose of the bank is to provide refinance facilities to banks and financial institutions and engage in term lending and working capital finance to industries.(ANI)

