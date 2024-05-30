Left Menu

KKCL Acquires 50% Stake in Kraus Jeans for Rs 166.51 Crore

Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL) has acquired a 50% stake in Kraus Casuals Private Ltd (KCPL) for Rs 166.51 crore. The deal aims to expand KKCL’s presence in the women's denim market and strengthen its position in the UAE. KKCL's extensive network will support Kraus' growth and market expansion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:51 IST
KKCL Acquires 50% Stake in Kraus Jeans for Rs 166.51 Crore
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL), the manufacturer of Killer jeans, on Thursday announced the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Kraus for Rs 166.51 crore.

Kraus Casuals Private Ltd (KCPL) manufactures jeans for women and the listed KKCL is venturing into the women's denim segment through the deal, a statement said.

The acquisition involves both a primary infusion of capital and also secondary purchase of shares from existing shareholders of KCPL, the statement said.

The deal will help KKCL to expand its presence in the domestic market, and also fortify its position in the UAE, it said.

Kraus jeans sells in over 1,000 multibrand large format stores like Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Reliance, Shoppers Stop, and Lulu, it said, adding that the company has a network of 488 exclusive brand outlets and 80 distributors.

''Today's acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, aligning with our strategic vision of expanding and diversifying our denim and casual wear portfolio,'' KKCL's chairman and managing director Kewalchand Jain said.

KKCL's joint managing director Hemant Jain said the deal fast forwards its journey towards becoming a casual wear brand for the entire family.

''KKCL has an incredible presence with a strong global distribution network and outstanding partners that will enable us to power the growth and expansion of Kraus,'' he added.

Kraus' director Ravi Punjabi called KKCL as a strategic partner who will help broaden the market segment, channel partners and significantly grow our brand.

The KKCL scrip closed 1.86 per cent up at Rs 684.20 a piece on the BSE as against a 0.83 per cent correction on the benchmark on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024