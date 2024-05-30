Future of Aviation: World Air Transport Summit 2023 in Dubai

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 22:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1,500 people are expected to participate in the World Air Transport Summit being organised by global airlines' grouping IATA in Dubai from June 2-4 and various topics, including the potential for artificial intelligence in aviation will be discussed at the meeting.

The summit will follow the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Organisation (IATA), which represents around 320 airlines, including Indian carriers.

The key topics to be addressed in the WATS include a 'big picture' view of challenges facing the airline industry with changing energy markets, an increasingly complex global geopolitical situation, and shifting supply chains/trade patterns. The potential for AI in aviation, advancing sustainability with SAF and carbon removals, among other topics will also be discussed, as per a release.

''The event is being held in the UAE for the first time and hosted by Emirates Airline. Over 1,500 participants are expected to be in attendance, including industry leaders, government officials and media,'' the release said.

Globally, the aviation industry directly employs around 3 million people and air cargo delivers USD 8.3 trillion of trade annually.

''The commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 will top the agenda of the 80th IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit. We will explore solutions to accelerate progress, particularly with the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the potential for carbon removals,'' IATA Director General Willie Walsh said.

