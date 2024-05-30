FAA Greenlights United Airlines Aircraft Deliveries Amid Increased Oversight
FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker announced that United Airlines can proceed with receiving new airplanes. Despite increased oversight due to recent safety incidents, the FAA is allowing the airline to replace missing aircraft and facilitate some growth as per their plan. Certification activities were previously halted in March.
United Airlines can take delivery of new airplanes as U.S. aviation regulators review the carrier, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday.
"We are permitting them to take deliveries of aircraft. Most of those aircraft have been one-on-one replacements for missing aircraft," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker told reporters at a briefing. "Some of it has been growth. They have provided us with their growth plan, and we're working with them on that growth plan going forward."
Some airline certification activities were halted after the FAA said in March it was increasing its oversight of United following recent safety incidents.
