Amul Milk Prices Hiked by Rs 2 Per Litre Across India

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced a Rs 2 per litre price hike for all Amul milk variants nationwide, effective from June 3. The price increase is due to rising operational and production costs. The last price hike was in February 2023.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-06-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 22:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced that the price of Amul milk across all variants will be increased by Rs 2 per litre, starting from Monday. This hike is attributed to the escalating cost of operation and milk production, as stated by GCMMF.

As a result, consumers will now see a Rs 2 per litre price rise for Amul milk pouches across markets in India. This adjustment includes variants like 500 ml Amul buffalo milk, 500 ml Amul Gold milk, and 500 ml Amul Shakti milk, now priced at Rs 36, Rs 33, and Rs 30, respectively.

Jayen Mehta, MD of GCMMF, mentioned that the previous price hike occurred in February 2023, and the recent increase aims to compensate farmers for their higher production costs. The revision will also support remunerative milk prices for farmers and incentivize higher milk production.

