Water Wars: Mexico and U.S. Dispute Over 1944 Treaty Reignites Amidst Drought and Trade Tensions

Mexican officials are in a race against time to boost water deliveries to the United States, as the Trump administration turns up the heat over a water treaty dating back to 1944. The longstanding agreement requires Mexico to send 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. every five years. With the current cycle closing, Mexico has delivered less than 30% of the obligation.

Climate change-induced drought, infrastructure issues, and rising domestic demand have hampered Mexico's ability to meet its commitments, fostering tension as Mexican sources indicate President Trump might leverage this to influence trade talks. The brewing controversy is adding pressure to an already delicate relationship fraught with issues ranging from tariffs to immigration between the two nations.

Internally, the Mexican federal government faces opposition from its states over amendments allowing the redirection of water supplies to manage international commitments. As Mexican officials scramble to resolve these issues, the interplay between water rights and sovereignty continues to escalate, casting a shadow on U.S.-Mexico relations and regional stability.

