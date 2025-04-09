Trade Tensions Escalate as Trump's Tariffs Challenge China
The US has imposed a series of tariffs on Chinese imports, with the latest raising import taxes by 104%. China vows 'resolute and forceful' measures in response. The tariffs are part of President Trump's strategy to pressure trading partners, while China stands firm against these economic challenges.
The United States has enacted another series of tariffs on Chinese imports, announcing a 104% increase aimed at pressuring China in ongoing trade disputes.
Despite President Trump's stringent measures, China has not introduced new tariffs on the US, but promises strong actions to protect its interests.
China's Foreign Ministry calls for respectful dialogue but condemns what it sees as America's aggressive tariff policy as the international trade battle intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
