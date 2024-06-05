"Orange Engage for Change" Launched to Empower Employees in Environmental and Societal Initiatives

For several years, Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) has actively worked to reduce its environmental impact. This year, employees are taking the lead on International Environment Day through the new Orange Engage for Change program. This initiative underlines OMEA's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by launching a platform that fosters positive societal and environmental impacts while enhancing team cohesion.

Collective Commitment for Lasting Impact

In response to climatic events, societal upheavals, and changing work patterns, there is a growing need for meaningful engagement among citizens, including Orange employees. Recognizing this, the Orange Engage for Change program allows each employee to dedicate three working days annually to societal impact projects. This engagement is seen as crucial to addressing these challenges effectively.

A Platform to Mobilize and Inspire

Orange Engage for Change is a web platform designed for discovering, sharing, and participating in societal projects. Accessible to all Orange Group employees and the general public, the platform aims to provide a better understanding of Orange's commitments and encourage volunteerism. This initiative leverages the programs of the Orange Foundation and the Orange Digital Centers network, providing a structured framework, solid infrastructure, and diverse opportunities for employees to support and develop volunteer actions.

Concrete Actions for Real Impact

The platform offers various environmental and social initiatives backed by the active commitment of Orange employees. On June 5, several local initiatives were organized across the region to showcase the platform's tangible impact. In Mali, 200 Orange employee volunteers participated in the reforestation of an urban park dedicated to children by planting 1,000 trees. In Côte d'Ivoire, 150 employees reforested 30 hectares in the Azaguié forest, 43 kilometers from Abidjan. These examples highlight Orange's dedication to supporting local projects that strengthen social ties and protect the environment.

Statements from Leadership

Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, stated, "The launch of Orange Engage for Change symbolizes our deep commitment to corporate social responsibility. By empowering our employees to get directly involved in positive impact projects, we are contributing to the sustainable development of communities in the countries where we operate."

Asma Ennaifer, Executive Director of CSR and Communications at Orange Middle East and Africa and Secretary General of the Orange Digital Center Foundation, added, "This platform is a powerful tool for uniting our teams around shared values. Every initiative, every action taken by our employees demonstrates our collective ability to bring about significant change. We're proud to see this commitment come to fruition and to witness the positive impact it generates."