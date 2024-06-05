Left Menu

Fed Rate Cut Anticipations Boost US Futures

U.S. stock index futures saw a marginal rise on Wednesday as investors bet on earlier Federal Reserve rate cuts amid slowing economic growth signals. Key economic data, including the JOLTS report showing reduced job openings, suggested a cooling economy, supporting hopes for monetary easing. Several tech stocks rose in premarket trading.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 17:03 IST
Fed Rate Cut Anticipations Boost US Futures
AI Generated Representative Image

U.S. stock index futures rose marginally on Wednesday as investors strengthened bets on an earlier start to the Federal Reserve's rate cuts this year than previously expected, after a slew of economic data pointed to slowing economic growth.

Wall Street ended Tuesday's session slightly higher, paring some losses, with rate-sensitive real estate stocks leading sector gains. That came on the heels of initial losses after data showed U.S. job openings in April fell to their lowest in more than three years, the latest report to suggest growth in the world's largest economy is cooling. This allows the Federal Reserve more leeway to cut interest rates.

Markets are now pricing in about 44 basis points of easing this year, according to the LSEG rate probabilities app. Additionally, expectations for a September rate reduction now stand around 65%, versus below 50% last week, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. "The JOLTS report follows a string of soft economic data releases and suggests a gradual cooling in the US economy... market participants are likely to welcome a cooling economy and the prospect of monetary easing, given the overwhelmingly bullish outlook among investors," analysts at BCA Research said in a note.

Signs of steady inflation and resilient economic growth forced markets to dial back hopes for both the timing and pace of interest-rate cuts at the start of the year, when many had expected policy easing to start as early as March. Rate-sensitive megacap stocks rose in premarket trading, with Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon.com up between 0.3% and 1.0%.

Investors now await the nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday, for a comprehensive evaluation of the labor market. The ADP National Employment Report, as well as surveys on the services sector, are expected later on Wednesday. At 7:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 45 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 71.5 points, or 0.38%.

Among others, Dollar Tree slipped 2.7% in choppy trading after a disappointing quarterly profit forecast. The budget retailer said it would explore options that include a potential sale or spin-off of Family Dollar. Intel gained 0.8% after buyout firm Apollo Global Management agreed to purchase a 49% equity interest for $11 billion in a joint venture related to the chipmaker's Ireland manufacturing unit.

Applied Materials added 1.9% after brokerage Barclays upgraded the chip stock to "equal weight" from "underweight". CrowdStrike Holdings jumped 9.7% after forecasting second-quarter revenue above estimates when markets closed on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its cybersecurity offerings.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise forecast third-quarter revenue above Street expectations, helped by upbeat demand for its artificial intelligence servers, sending its shares up 15.0%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024