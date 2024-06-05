Titagarh Rail Innovates with New Bangalore Engineering Hub

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art engineering centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday. Designed to bolster innovation and product development, the new facility will focus on train control and monitoring systems (TCMS) and advanced propulsion systems.

The centre is set to play a crucial role in the execution of ongoing and upcoming projects like the Surat and Ahmedabad Metro, Vande Bharat, and ICF EMU/MEMU. Equipped with advanced technology and infrastructure, the centre will promote creativity and collaboration among engineers and designers. Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd plans to hire a significant number of experienced engineers across various disciplines.

This new engineering centre aims to serve as an innovation hub, transforming ideas into practical solutions for modern rail transportation challenges. While the company did not disclose the capital expenditure for the new facility, it highlighted the centre's role in fostering development in the rail sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)