Left Menu

Titagarh Rail Innovates with New Bangalore Engineering Hub

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has inaugurated a new engineering centre in Bengaluru to enhance innovation and design, focusing on train control and monitoring systems and advanced propulsion systems. The centre aims to support current and future projects, including the Surat and Ahmedabad Metro, Vande Bharat, and ICF EMU/MEMU.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:34 IST
Titagarh Rail Innovates with New Bangalore Engineering Hub
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art engineering centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday. Designed to bolster innovation and product development, the new facility will focus on train control and monitoring systems (TCMS) and advanced propulsion systems.

The centre is set to play a crucial role in the execution of ongoing and upcoming projects like the Surat and Ahmedabad Metro, Vande Bharat, and ICF EMU/MEMU. Equipped with advanced technology and infrastructure, the centre will promote creativity and collaboration among engineers and designers. Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd plans to hire a significant number of experienced engineers across various disciplines.

This new engineering centre aims to serve as an innovation hub, transforming ideas into practical solutions for modern rail transportation challenges. While the company did not disclose the capital expenditure for the new facility, it highlighted the centre's role in fostering development in the rail sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024