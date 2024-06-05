India's Food Industry Urged to Uphold Quality in Global Markets

India's Food Processing Industries Secretary Anita Praveen has called on the nation's food companies to adhere to international quality standards to prevent tarnishing India's reputation. Addressing the FICCI 'FOODWORLD India 2024', Praveen stressed the need for responsibility within the sector.

She highlighted the significance of the food processing industry for India's economy, emphasizing its potential for creating employment opportunities. Praveen urged companies to ensure that their products meet these standards both in domestic and overseas markets.

Praveen also pointed out that India's share in the global food export market remains low and stressed the importance of not compromising on quality. She encouraged the industry to focus on the export markets and maintain the highest standards, as global companies eye the Indian market for processed foods.

