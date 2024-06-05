Left Menu

India's Food Industry Urged to Uphold Quality in Global Markets

India's Food Processing Industries Secretary Anita Praveen emphasized the need for food companies to meet international quality standards to avoid tarnishing the country's reputation. Addressing the FICCI 'FOODWORLD India 2024', Praveen urged the industry to focus on both domestic and export markets, highlighting the sector's economic and employment importance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:40 IST
India's Food Industry Urged to Uphold Quality in Global Markets
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's Food Processing Industries Secretary Anita Praveen has called on the nation's food companies to adhere to international quality standards to prevent tarnishing India's reputation. Addressing the FICCI 'FOODWORLD India 2024', Praveen stressed the need for responsibility within the sector.

She highlighted the significance of the food processing industry for India's economy, emphasizing its potential for creating employment opportunities. Praveen urged companies to ensure that their products meet these standards both in domestic and overseas markets.

Praveen also pointed out that India's share in the global food export market remains low and stressed the importance of not compromising on quality. She encouraged the industry to focus on the export markets and maintain the highest standards, as global companies eye the Indian market for processed foods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024