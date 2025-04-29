Left Menu

FICCI FLO Mumbai's 'LeadHers' Event: Leading Change Through Women Empowerment

The FICCI Ladies Organisation Mumbai's 'LeadHers - ChangemakeHers - TrailblazeHers' event celebrated women's leadership and inclusion. Led by Chairperson Pooja Arambhan Tiwari at Nariman Point, it gathered dignitaries to discuss sports as a tool for empowerment, alongside goals in digital literacy and preventive healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:51 IST
FICCI FLO Mumbai's 'LeadHers' Event: Leading Change Through Women Empowerment
FICCI FLO Mumbai Launches Flagship Event of the Year "LeadHers ChangemakeHers TrailblazeHers". Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Mumbai marked a significant milestone with its event 'LeadHers - ChangemakeHers - TrailblazeHers,' held at Trident, Nariman Point. The flagship initiative focused on promoting women's leadership, innovation, and inclusion, drawing in key figures from various sectors across India and beyond.

Under the vibrant leadership of Ms. Pooja Arambhan Tiwari, the youngest Chairperson in over two decades, FICCI FLO Mumbai aims to empower women, enhancing their impact on socio-economic progress. Her vision underlines the necessity of inclusion to drive meaningful change and uplift women and communities.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, graced the event as the Chief Guest, delivering an inspiring address on utilizing sports to empower rural women and foster entrepreneurship. Her speech echoed the mission of FLO Mumbai, surrounded by other notable personalities, including Anant Goenka and Devita Saraf.

Ms. Tiwari outlined her annual agenda focusing on rural upskilling, empowering MSMEs, boosting digital literacy, and tackling India's diabetes crisis through partnerships with the Kalpana Saroj Foundation and others. This agenda emphasizes nurturing women leaders who will be catalysts for national change.

The 'LeadHers - ChangemakeHers - TrailblazeHers' serves as a vivid representation of FICCI FLO Mumbai's dedication to promoting female leadership and innovation. With dynamic leadership and progressive initiatives, FICCI FLO is setting the stage for profound socio-economic impact through women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025