FICCI FLO Mumbai's 'LeadHers' Event: Leading Change Through Women Empowerment

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Mumbai marked a significant milestone with its event 'LeadHers - ChangemakeHers - TrailblazeHers,' held at Trident, Nariman Point. The flagship initiative focused on promoting women's leadership, innovation, and inclusion, drawing in key figures from various sectors across India and beyond.

Under the vibrant leadership of Ms. Pooja Arambhan Tiwari, the youngest Chairperson in over two decades, FICCI FLO Mumbai aims to empower women, enhancing their impact on socio-economic progress. Her vision underlines the necessity of inclusion to drive meaningful change and uplift women and communities.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, graced the event as the Chief Guest, delivering an inspiring address on utilizing sports to empower rural women and foster entrepreneurship. Her speech echoed the mission of FLO Mumbai, surrounded by other notable personalities, including Anant Goenka and Devita Saraf.

Ms. Tiwari outlined her annual agenda focusing on rural upskilling, empowering MSMEs, boosting digital literacy, and tackling India's diabetes crisis through partnerships with the Kalpana Saroj Foundation and others. This agenda emphasizes nurturing women leaders who will be catalysts for national change.

The 'LeadHers - ChangemakeHers - TrailblazeHers' serves as a vivid representation of FICCI FLO Mumbai's dedication to promoting female leadership and innovation. With dynamic leadership and progressive initiatives, FICCI FLO is setting the stage for profound socio-economic impact through women's empowerment.

