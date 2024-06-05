Tier-II Cities Overtake Metros in Job Growth: A Surge in Hiring Trends

In a striking development, tier-II cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, and Jaipur have shown consistent growth in hiring trends compared to their metropolitan counterparts in May, a recent report revealed.

According to CEO Sekhar Garisa of foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), this surge is fueled by sectors like Production and Manufacturing, aided by infrastructural advancements, favorable government policies, and a growing talent pool keen to bolster India's industrial progress.

The foundit Insights Tracker (fit), which provides a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job postings, also stated that metro cities like Kolkata and Delhi/NCR remain strong hiring hubs year-on-year but are experiencing a slower growth rate compared to tier-II cities. Key hiring spikes were noted in the IT-software, services, and real estate sectors, as well as education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)