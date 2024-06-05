Left Menu

Tier-II Cities Overtake Metros in Job Growth: A Surge in Hiring Trends

Recent report highlights a consistent growth in hiring trends in tier-II cities like Kochi, Coimbatore, and Jaipur, surpassing metropolitan areas. Factors such as infrastructural development, favorable policies, and a burgeoning talent pool contribute to this trend, making these cities attractive for business expansions. The production and manufacturing sectors lead this growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:29 IST
Tier-II Cities Overtake Metros in Job Growth: A Surge in Hiring Trends
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking development, tier-II cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, and Jaipur have shown consistent growth in hiring trends compared to their metropolitan counterparts in May, a recent report revealed.

According to CEO Sekhar Garisa of foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), this surge is fueled by sectors like Production and Manufacturing, aided by infrastructural advancements, favorable government policies, and a growing talent pool keen to bolster India's industrial progress.

The foundit Insights Tracker (fit), which provides a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job postings, also stated that metro cities like Kolkata and Delhi/NCR remain strong hiring hubs year-on-year but are experiencing a slower growth rate compared to tier-II cities. Key hiring spikes were noted in the IT-software, services, and real estate sectors, as well as education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024