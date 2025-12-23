Left Menu

BJP Fires Back at Rahul Gandhi Over Berlin Remarks

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for his statements in Berlin, accusing him of undermining India abroad due to lack of confidence from party colleagues and family. The debate stems from Gandhi's claims about the BJP's constitutional overreach. Poonawalla highlights internal dissent within Congress regarding Gandhi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:54 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments made in Berlin. The BJP accused Gandhi of defaming India on foreign soil due to perceived lack of support from his own party members and family.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted Gandhi's dwindling credibility as reflected in Congress's electoral defeats. Poonawalla further accused Gandhi of participating in an anti-India campaign, aligning with foreign influence, and facing increasing dissent from prominent figures within the Congress party.

Gandhi asserted that the BJP was attempting to undermine India's Constitution and democratic institutions, a claim Poonawalla vehemently dismissed. As speculation around Gandhi's leadership grows, calls from some Congress members indicate a desire for leadership change, notably involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

