J P Nagar Heist: Police Nab Suspect in High-Profile Actor's Residence Theft

In a major breakthrough, police arrested a man accused of robbing a Kannada serial actor's home in J P Nagar, seizing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 65.28 lakh. The arrest reportedly helped solve seven connected theft cases, police revealed on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded after the actor's wife, a make-up artist, filed a complaint describing the theft that occurred between March 11 and 17. During this period, both she and her husband were away in Hoskote.

A police investigation, driven by credible informant tips, led to the arrest near Nagawara Circle. The accused reportedly confessed to this and other heists, leading officers to recover stolen items from his homes in Sarai Palya and Channarayapatna.

