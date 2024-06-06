Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to Testify on 737 MAX Safety Issues

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will testify before a U.S. Senate panel on June 18 after a series of safety issues have raised concerns about the planemaker's quality and regulators have barred Boeing from expanding production of its best-selling 737 MAX.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said Calhoun would testify about a series of issues. The Federal Aviation Administration in February barred Boeing from boosting production of its best-selling plane after a door panel blew out during a Jan. 5 flight on a 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines.

