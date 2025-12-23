Saxena Blames Kejriwal for Delhi's Pollution Crisis
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena accused former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting air pollution issues for 11 years. Saxena criticized the AAP government for prioritizing politics over necessary environmental actions, implicating their lack of initiatives as contributing to the city's severe pollution problem.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has strongly criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, holding him accountable for 11 years of neglect regarding the city's pollution crisis.
In a 15-page letter, Saxena accused Kejriwal and the AAP of engaging in political games while failing to address critical environmental issues effectively.
Saxena highlighted the absence of proactive measures to curb dust pollution and the discontinuation of regular cabinet meetings as signs of administrative insensitivity under Kejriwal's tenure.
