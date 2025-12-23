Left Menu

Jharkhand Partners with Bank of India for Employee Welfare Boost

The Jharkhand government and Bank of India have signed an agreement focusing on enhanced salary packages and benefits for government employees and pensioners. This partnership, witnessed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, offers various insurance covers, health benefits, and educational support to different employee segments, promoting social empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:26 IST
The Jharkhand government has taken a landmark step by signing an agreement with the Bank of India, offering a new salary package for its employees and pensioners. The Memorandum of Understanding, endorsed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, aims to provide comprehensive benefits, including accidental insurance up to Rs 2 crore.

The package caters to permanent, contract workers, and pensioners, offering various insurance and health benefits. Permanent employees enjoy air accidental cover, accidental insurance, and educational benefits, emphasizing the state's commitment to employee welfare. Contract workers receive substantial insurance covering accidental cases and disabilities.

BOI has committed to extensive service in Jharkhand, with 494 branches and 264 ATMs, ensuring accessibility. Executive Director Subrat Kumar highlighted the bank's focus on life security, aligning with the government's vision of empowering the state's population socially and economically.

