Fatigue and Overwork Lead to Goods Train Collision in Punjab: Probe Report

A recent probe report has unveiled the causes behind a goods train collision in Punjab, highlighting that the loco pilot and his assistant fell asleep while driving due to overwork. The incident, which fortunately did not injure any passengers, raises serious concerns about railway safety protocols and driver work conditions.

Updated: 06-06-2024 16:30 IST
Four days after a goods train collision in Punjab, an investigation revealed that the loco pilot and his assistant fell asleep at the wheel, failing to apply the brakes at a red signal, a railway official reported. The incident occurred around June 2 at 3:15 am between the Sirhind junction and Sadhoogarh railway station.

The report, obtained by PTI, details that the engine of UP GVGN derailed and fell sideways onto the main passenger line. Coincidentally, the Jammu Tawi Summer Special train was passing on the adjacent line and collided with the derailed freight train's engine, causing its own engine to derail completely.

Luckily, the Jammu Tawi train was running at a reduced speed of 46 kmph due to an approaching yellow signal, resulting in no passenger injuries. However, the loco pilot and assistant from UP GVGN had to be rescued from the toppled engine and were admitted to the hospital with injuries.

The probe indicates that the train drivers' fatigue due to overwork likely caused the accident. Sanjay Pandhi, the working president of the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation (IRLRO), criticized the Railway's practice of overworking drivers, noting that continuous night duties without adequate rest violated norms and compromised safety.

